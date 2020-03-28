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Wake up the genocide plan to kill you
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55 views • March 28, 2020
Resistance is building up. Those indoctrinated and take the anti viral will die. It has aluminium nanoparticle that cross blood brain barrier. A specific 5G signal will kill them. We do not consent to the criminal.
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