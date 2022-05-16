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Fauci/NIH Paid $350 Million In Royalties -- NIH Hides the Details
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22 views • May 16, 2022
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While almost everyone in the news media is busy talking about Roe vs Wade or Ukriane, one of the most scandalous stories in modern history is going un-noticed. It turns out that dr. Anthony Fauci and hundreds of other scientists working for U.S. government medical agencies, as well as the agencies themselves have been paid over $350-million dollars in royalties by pharmaceutical companies, but its not just what we now know that should have your attention its the part that these agencies are still hiding.
While almost everyone in the news media is busy talking about Roe vs Wade or Ukriane, one of the most scandalous stories in modern history is going un-noticed. It turns out that dr. Anthony Fauci and hundreds of other scientists working for U.S. government medical agencies, as well as the agencies themselves have been paid over $350-million dollars in royalties by pharmaceutical companies, but its not just what we now know that should have your attention its the part that these agencies are still hiding.
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