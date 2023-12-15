Κοινοβούλιο και Ραγιαδισμός.

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου σχετικά με την προδοτική συμφωνία μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Τουρκίας.
Αναφορά στην διαχρονική προδοσία και δουλικότητα των κοινοβουλευτικών και στην παραβίαση της συνθήκης της Μαδρίτης.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.