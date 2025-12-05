© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music
@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube
Its dark and cold, beneath this clay
You buried me here, to silence my say
They all came looking, but I could not be found
For I'm buried here, in this unforgiving ground
(chorus)
But I am the truth, I am the facts
Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats
not your lying, twisted version
you share with all, you've charmed to listen
You may not like what you're about to hear
You may feel triggered, you may feel fear
you thought i was buried, never see the light of day
But I am the truth, and I will never go away....(never go away)
verse
I'm not sugar coated, I'm a bitter pill
I'm not your enemy, I am meant to heal
You cannot hide me, I'm in plain sight
For I am mighty, and very much alive
(chorus)
I am the truth, I am the facts
Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats
not your lying, twisted version
you share with all, you've charmed to listen
You may not like what you're about to hear
You may feel triggered, you may feel fear
you thought i was buried, never see the light of day
But I am the truth, and I will never go away....(never go away)
(bridge)
at first, the truth will make you angry
then at last, the truth will set you free...
(chorus)
I am the truth, I am the facts
Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats
not your lying, twisted version
you share with all, you've charmed to listen
You may not like, what you're about to hear
You may feel triggered, you may feel fear
you thought i was buried, never see the light of day
But I am the truth, and I will never go away
I am the truth, and I will never............. go away