The Truth - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
0 follower
0
8 views • 2 days ago

The Truth

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube


Its dark and cold, beneath this clay

You buried me here, to silence my say

They all came looking, but I could not be found

For I'm buried here, in this unforgiving ground


(chorus)

But I am the truth, I am the facts

Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats

not your lying, twisted version

you share with all, you've charmed to listen

You may not like what you're about to hear

You may feel triggered, you may feel fear

you thought i was buried, never see the light of day

But I am the truth, and I will never go away....(never go away)



verse

I'm not sugar coated, I'm a bitter pill

I'm not your enemy, I am meant to heal

You cannot hide me, I'm in plain sight

For I am mighty, and very much alive


(chorus)

I am the truth, I am the facts

Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats

not your lying, twisted version

you share with all, you've charmed to listen

You may not like what you're about to hear

You may feel triggered, you may feel fear

you thought i was buried, never see the light of day

But I am the truth, and I will never go away....(never go away)


(bridge)

at first, the truth will make you angry

then at last, the truth will set you free...



(chorus)

I am the truth, I am the facts

Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats

not your lying, twisted version

you share with all, you've charmed to listen

You may not like, what you're about to hear

You may feel triggered, you may feel fear

you thought i was buried, never see the light of day

But I am the truth, and I will never go away


I am the truth, and I will never............. go away

