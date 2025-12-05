The Truth

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube





Its dark and cold, beneath this clay



You buried me here, to silence my say



They all came looking, but I could not be found



For I'm buried here, in this unforgiving ground





(chorus)



But I am the truth, I am the facts



Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats



not your lying, twisted version



you share with all, you've charmed to listen



You may not like what you're about to hear



You may feel triggered, you may feel fear



you thought i was buried, never see the light of day



But I am the truth, and I will never go away....(never go away)







verse



I'm not sugar coated, I'm a bitter pill



I'm not your enemy, I am meant to heal



You cannot hide me, I'm in plain sight



For I am mighty, and very much alive





(chorus)



I am the truth, I am the facts



Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats



not your lying, twisted version



you share with all, you've charmed to listen



You may not like what you're about to hear



You may feel triggered, you may feel fear



you thought i was buried, never see the light of day



But I am the truth, and I will never go away....(never go away)





(bridge)



at first, the truth will make you angry



then at last, the truth will set you free...







(chorus)



I am the truth, I am the facts



Not your narrative, not your fuzzy stats



not your lying, twisted version



you share with all, you've charmed to listen



You may not like, what you're about to hear



You may feel triggered, you may feel fear



you thought i was buried, never see the light of day



But I am the truth, and I will never go away





I am the truth, and I will never............. go away



