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Huxley "Brave New World" is now via COVID-19 vax satanic/luciferian initiation rite
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113 views • September 07, 2021
Huxley "Brave New World" is now via COVID-19 vax satanic/luciferian initiation rite
i seriously wish all this was not happening but i think its 2nd thessalonians 2 and Daniel and Revelation right now ....... Daniel's 70th week is soon or it already started i do not know ...... but i think the Revelation 12:1-2 sign did happen on september 23, 2017 A.D. and also september 11, 3 B.C ....... you can use the free astronomy app called Stellarium for windows, linux, macOS to see for yourself.
i seriously wish all this was not happening but i think its 2nd thessalonians 2 and Daniel and Revelation right now ....... Daniel's 70th week is soon or it already started i do not know ...... but i think the Revelation 12:1-2 sign did happen on september 23, 2017 A.D. and also september 11, 3 B.C ....... you can use the free astronomy app called Stellarium for windows, linux, macOS to see for yourself.
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