Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chocolate Collagen Smoothie
channel image
Joshtan171
0 Subscribers
5 views
Published Wednesday

Chocolate Collagen Smoothie

1Tbsp. Groovy Bee Collage Peptides

1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee Organic Coconut Milk Powder

2 Tbsp. Organic Cocoa Energizer

2 Frozen bananas

1Tbsp. Premium Manuka Honey

8 oz. Water

Place all ingredients in a blender.

Start the blender on low speed for 10 seconds and Increase speed to high for a full minute.

Pour smoothie into a cup. Serve Immediately.


Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket