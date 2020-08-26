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NESARA/GESARA:2 - CHAT WITH ZAC | Red Pill Me Gently - PART 4 of the Banking Series
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23 views • August 26, 2020
This is part 4 of the Banking and Currency series. Zac and I conclude our chat on Nesara/Gesara. We often get sidetracked but the conversation always entertains me! I hope you enjoy this very basic breakdown of this fascinating topic! I've only recently learned about this and I'm blown away...
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on regulations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVDU1TGmCaI
Trump discusses rebuilding America's infrastructure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4zoZh8pFJM
#WWG1WGA
#QANON
#thegreatawakening
#nesara #gesara
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on regulations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVDU1TGmCaI
Trump discusses rebuilding America's infrastructure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4zoZh8pFJM
#WWG1WGA
#QANON
#thegreatawakening
#nesara #gesara
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