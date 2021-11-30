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OMICRON hysteria is a virus of the MIND
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110 views • November 30, 2021
OMICRON hysteria is a virus of the MIND
The fact that the Greek alphabet letter OMICRON is an anagram for MORONIC is merely a 'coincidence' and the people in charge are NOT just making fun of the morons who believe it's real. Right?? THEY MOCKING YOU, you braindead sheeple!
Sars cov 2 "virus" HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED IN A HUMAN EVER. Culturing something in vero monkey kidney cells is NOT isolation! So NO “covid” and NO “variants' ffs!
Synthetic virus, synthetic sequence, synthetic testing, synthetic vaccination, synthetic variants. Is anything about this so called "pandemic" not made up?
What has happened to humanity? It’s almost laughable except people are being harmed. IQ levels must have dropped 15 points. The world has been programmed by MK Ultra.
The Tech giants along with the MSM and corrupt politicians are all complicit in crimes against humanity! I only hope i get to live to see them all face military tribunals and firing squads!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l49QQkmmP9pC/
The fact that the Greek alphabet letter OMICRON is an anagram for MORONIC is merely a 'coincidence' and the people in charge are NOT just making fun of the morons who believe it's real. Right?? THEY MOCKING YOU, you braindead sheeple!
Sars cov 2 "virus" HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED IN A HUMAN EVER. Culturing something in vero monkey kidney cells is NOT isolation! So NO “covid” and NO “variants' ffs!
Synthetic virus, synthetic sequence, synthetic testing, synthetic vaccination, synthetic variants. Is anything about this so called "pandemic" not made up?
What has happened to humanity? It’s almost laughable except people are being harmed. IQ levels must have dropped 15 points. The world has been programmed by MK Ultra.
The Tech giants along with the MSM and corrupt politicians are all complicit in crimes against humanity! I only hope i get to live to see them all face military tribunals and firing squads!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l49QQkmmP9pC/
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