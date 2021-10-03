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Crypto Based Crowdfunding ---Earn Etherium & BNB Worldwide
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26 views • October 03, 2021
Crypto Based is built for Donation based crowdfunding campaigns, Payment mode Ether, support all kind of campaigns, like Health, Education, Startup Idea, Farmer, Personal cause and more.
( NOTE : Its a CRYPTO BASED You Can DONATE $50 Worth Ether Or $50 US Dollars )
For Donation or Joining Click The LInk Below :>
https://www.planetway.io/create-account.aspx?reffCode=PW686746
Crypto Based Crowdfunding is an open fundraising platform for all fundraiser, Raise fund for any cause Worldwide.
( NOTE : Its a CRYPTO BASED You Can DONATE $50 Worth Ether Or $50 US Dollars )
For Donation or Joining Click The LInk Below :>
https://www.planetway.io/create-account.aspx?reffCode=PW686746
Crypto Based Crowdfunding is an open fundraising platform for all fundraiser, Raise fund for any cause Worldwide.
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