"SOUTH AFRICA - PART 1": THE EVIDENCE WILL SPEAK/ A RACE WAR IS COMING IF NO REPENTANCE IS MADE
The Master's Voice Prophecy
Published 14 hours ago

#SOUTHAFRICA #WAR #REPENTANCE WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: A prophetic warning to South Africa- Turn from the ways of violence, murder and bloodshed before God hands you over to judgement. The spirit of the dragon (Satan) has taken over the nation, the result of that is increase in wickedness and every form of sin- almost as if the gates of the country are broken. SOUTH AFRICA HEAR THE WORD OF THE LORD. RETURN TO THE TRUE WORSHIP OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST. ABANDON FALSE CHURCHES, FALSE TEACHERS, FALSE PROPHECY, AND JOIN TOGETHER TO FIGHT FOR YOUR COUNTRY. Yah is about to pour judgement on the entire catalog of sin that has made Him to reject America and He sent me to ask you- "Do you want the same?"


If you do not turn your feet back from this cliff edge where you have come with abortion, homosexuality, greed and corruption, malice, lies, witchcraft, false worship, idolatry of false pastors and their demonic ministries, femicide, murder, racism & human trafficking, the Lord says you will fall into a bitter war where you will repeat your history of violence.


REPENT AND COME BACK TO THE TRUE WORSHIP OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST.


If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Paypal ------- [email protected].


