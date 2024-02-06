"SOUTH AFRICA - PART 1": THE EVIDENCE WILL SPEAK/ A RACE WAR IS COMING IF NO REPENTANCE IS MADE

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THE DESCRIPTION BOX [HERE] UNDER EVERY VIDEO.
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: A prophetic warning to South Africa- Turn from the ways of violence, murder and bloodshed before God hands you over to judgement. The spirit of the dragon (Satan) has taken over the nation, the result of that is increase in wickedness and every form of sin- almost as if the gates of the country are broken. SOUTH AFRICA HEAR THE WORD OF THE LORD. RETURN TO THE TRUE WORSHIP OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST. ABANDON FALSE CHURCHES, FALSE TEACHERS, FALSE PROPHECY, AND JOIN TOGETHER TO FIGHT FOR YOUR COUNTRY. Yah is about to pour judgement on the entire catalog of sin that has made Him to reject America and He sent me to ask you- "Do you want the same?"
If you do not turn your feet back from this cliff edge where you have come with abortion, homosexuality, greed and corruption, malice, lies, witchcraft, false worship, idolatry of false pastors and their demonic ministries, femicide, murder, racism & human trafficking, the Lord says you will fall into a bitter war where you will repeat your history of violence.
REPENT AND COME BACK TO THE TRUE WORSHIP OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", as I am not a seller of goods. It's just my ordinary PayPal and not a market, so please do not damage my standing on PayPal by using purchase protection because I am not selling anything to you. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Please use *only* the Friends & Family option on PayPal. If you are outside the USA do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.
