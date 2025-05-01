BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - DMSO: The New Healing Power by Dr. Morton Walker
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
690 views • 2 days ago

Dr. Morton Walker’s book "DMSO: The New Healing Power" explores the remarkable yet controversial potential of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) as a versatile healing agent. DMSO, a natural compound derived from trees, has been shown to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, treat bladder conditions, protect cells from chemotherapy, and even reverse cancerous cell changes in lab studies. Despite its wide-ranging benefits—demonstrated in cases like Indiana Gov. Otis Bowen’s wife (terminal bone cancer), Marjorie Saloman (cervical issues), and arthritis sufferers—the FDA banned it for human use in the 1960s over disputed safety concerns, such as cataracts in animals. Critics argue the agency’s resistance stifled a promising treatment, forcing patients to seek it illegally. Advocates, including lawmakers like Sen. Mark Hatfield (R-OR), have pushed for its legalization, while researchers like Dr. Charlotte Friend highlight its cancer-fighting potential. The book underscores the tension between bureaucratic caution and public demand, framing DMSO as a symbol of the struggle for alternative medicine acceptance. The debate continues as evidence of its efficacy grows, leaving its future in mainstream medicine uncertain.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here: https://www.amazon.com/DMSO-Healing-Power-Morton-Walker/dp/0815953151

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy