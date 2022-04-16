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2 Corinthians 11:14 Is Satan trying to transform our 🧬 through the use of 💉 #motb #bible #dna
Sofie Love
Sofie Love
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52 views • April 16, 2022
February 8th, 2022 Word for the Day: Alter, Change, or Transform.

The enemy can and will transform, change or take on human or animal form to deceive us.

2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV
And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

Transformation (Biology)
* the genetic alteration of a cell by introduction of extraneous DNA, especially by a plasmid.
* the heritable modification of a cell from its normal state to a malignant state.


Scientists Have Found a Way to Switch on a Dormant Gene in Human Red Blood Cells

https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-have-found-a-way-to-switch-on-a-dormant-gene-in-human-red-blood-cells

Switching genes off and on

https://kids.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frym.2020.554136

Switching genes off and on in animals

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-do-scientists-turn-ge/


Definition of Mark

1. a small area on a surface having a different color from its surroundings, typically one caused by accident or damage.
2. write a word or symbol on (an object), typically for identification
3. make a visible impression or stain on.
4. a line, figure, or symbol made as an indication or record of something.
5. become stained.


Mark of the Beast #MOTB

Revelation 13:16-17 KJV

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Is the Mark Of The Beast 🧬 damage, change, or alteration of the human gene through vaccines, GMO foods, or polluted water?
Keywords
bible5gmandela effecttargeted individualgang stalkingendtimeschosen ones
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