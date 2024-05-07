The King of Babylon & the End Time Churches

A prideful king who fell from power repented, and was restored; and churches who face God's judgement unless they repent are offered eternal life and positions of rulership with Christ in heaven. We cannot imagine what God has in store for those who faithfully love and serve Him.
"But as it is written, 'No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined the things that God has prepared for those who love him.'"— (1 Corinthians 2:9)
