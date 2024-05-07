Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The King of Babylon & the End Time Churches
channel image
PastorRuth
11 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

A prideful king who fell from power repented, and was restored;  and churches who face God's judgement unless they repent are offered eternal life and positions of rulership with Christ in heaven. We cannot imagine what God has in store for those who faithfully love and serve Him. 

"But as it is written, 'No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined the things that God has prepared for those who love him.'"— (1 Corinthians 2:9)

Keywords
biblegodjesusbabylonrevelationpersecutionrepentangelschurcheswatchersdaniel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket