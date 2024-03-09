Create New Account
"We Still Don't Know What Happened".
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published a day ago

For the past month now, the liberal media and the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations like it have been using this incident to attempt to gain complete control and power over everyone and everything, and to advance their LGBTQIA++++----- agenda, but now they admit they don't even know exactly what happened to cause the unfortunate incident to occur in the first place. But it made great fodder to use to punish and attack people they don't like.

Keywords
liespropagandapowercontrollgbtqmanipulationmainstream medialiberal media

