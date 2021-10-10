FEMA CAMPS FOR THOSE NOT MARKED WITH THE BEAST VACCINE - REVELATION 2:10 & REVELATION 20:4

Revelation 2:10 - Do not fear what you are about to suffer. Behold, the devil is about to cast some of you into prison, so that you might be tested; and you shall have tribulation ten days. Be faithful unto death, and I will give to you the crown of life.



Revelation 20:4 - And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of YAHUSHA, and for the word of YAHUAH, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.