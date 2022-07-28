FULL SHOW: Global Elite, Puppet Media Warp Reality To Avoid Accountability

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There is a war on the concept of absolute truth. As long as the truth is murky or gray, they can’t be held accountable for lies or held to any standard of morality. Jesus says, “I am the way, THE TRUTH (emphasis added), and the life…” so of course the globalists hate the truth. Kristi Leigh guest hosts - featuring guests Dr. Jason Dean and Dr. Mary Bowden.