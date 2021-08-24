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EntertheStars: Has the Faloo DISAPPEARED? [23.08.2021]
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10 views • August 24, 2021
With masking, sanitizing and distancing inconsistent across the nation, how is it that the faloo has almost disappeared?
EntertheStars - 7 hours ago
https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-france-has-not-banned-unvaccinated-people-from-purchasing-food-at-supermarkets-1828670-2021-07-15
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-us-government-force-vaccina/fact-checkno-evidence-the-u-s-government-will-force-vaccinationson-the-public-idUSKBN26R2F7
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/dec/11/facebook-posts/post-falsely-claims-federal-law-would-require-vacc/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55193939
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/10/24/fact-check-covid-19-vaccine-wont-ready-weeks-nor-mandatory/5898142002/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/fact-check-coronavirus-vaccine-could-come-year-trump-says-experts-n1207411
https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2020/states-mask-mandates-coronavirus.html
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2014/03/17/290878964/even-if-you-dont-have-symptoms-you-may-still-have-the-flu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017%E2%80%932018_United_States_flu_season#:~:text=The%202017%E2%80%932018%20flu%20season,since%20the%202009%20flu%20season.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2018-2019/Week35.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
https://snipboard.io/68l1AM.jpg
6,424 viewsStreamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aGumDi8i79c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
EntertheStars - 7 hours ago
https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-france-has-not-banned-unvaccinated-people-from-purchasing-food-at-supermarkets-1828670-2021-07-15
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-us-government-force-vaccina/fact-checkno-evidence-the-u-s-government-will-force-vaccinationson-the-public-idUSKBN26R2F7
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/dec/11/facebook-posts/post-falsely-claims-federal-law-would-require-vacc/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55193939
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/10/24/fact-check-covid-19-vaccine-wont-ready-weeks-nor-mandatory/5898142002/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/fact-check-coronavirus-vaccine-could-come-year-trump-says-experts-n1207411
https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2020/states-mask-mandates-coronavirus.html
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2014/03/17/290878964/even-if-you-dont-have-symptoms-you-may-still-have-the-flu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017%E2%80%932018_United_States_flu_season#:~:text=The%202017%E2%80%932018%20flu%20season,since%20the%202009%20flu%20season.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2018-2019/Week35.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
https://snipboard.io/68l1AM.jpg
6,424 viewsStreamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aGumDi8i79c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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