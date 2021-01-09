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Ann Vandersteel with Lt. General Thomas McInerney, speaking at the White House
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248 views • January 09, 2021
WAR!!! Twitter and Facebook PURGE has Begun! Mike Smith Out Of Shadows!
Lt. General Thomas McInerney says white hats (good guys, part of special forces) got Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the breach of the Capitol on Wednesday. He says she's frantic, and this is why she's pushing to impeach Trump
Lt. General Thomas McInerney says white hats (good guys, part of special forces) got Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the breach of the Capitol on Wednesday. He says she's frantic, and this is why she's pushing to impeach Trump
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