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Omaha operates as Nebraska’s central immigrant absorption complex, a taxpayer-financed network of shelters, NGOs, churches, and meatpacking giants that rapidly processes and permanently settles illegal immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees. From gateway shelters like Omaha Welcomes the Stranger to Catholic Charities, Lutheran services, and employers like JBS and Tyson, this engineered system delivers housing, legal aid, medical care, jobs, and bilingual education at public expense. Discover how Omaha’s hidden pipeline externalizes massive costs onto citizens while driving irreversible demographic transformation despite border enforcement efforts. Essential reading on Nebraska immigration, taxpayer burdens, and demographic change.
Read the article at Nebraska Channel 1 https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/
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#OmahaImmigrantAbsorption #NebraskaDemographicReplacement #TaxpayerFundedImmigration #OmahaShelterNetwork #MeatpackingMigrantPipeline