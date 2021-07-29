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D.Buzz v : 3.0 Features and Interface Exploration.
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0 view • July 29, 2021
Hey Friends,
Here is a little teaser video for the upcoming D.Buzz v 3.0 release that will be turned live on 9/15/2020. Revised modern and slick interface to image uploads and more, this is definitely a jam-packed update that you will surely want to check out!
Please excuse the quality of this video as well, this is the first one of these that I have tried to make. I hope in the future they will get better.
Let me know any questions in the comments!
Cheers :D
Here is a little teaser video for the upcoming D.Buzz v 3.0 release that will be turned live on 9/15/2020. Revised modern and slick interface to image uploads and more, this is definitely a jam-packed update that you will surely want to check out!
Please excuse the quality of this video as well, this is the first one of these that I have tried to make. I hope in the future they will get better.
Let me know any questions in the comments!
Cheers :D
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