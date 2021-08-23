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Unholy Laughter
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30 views • August 23, 2021
August 23, 2021 - While the world watches in horror as catastrophe unfolds in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris laugh. And when laughing doesn't work, Jen Psaki gets touchy and calls a Fox reporter irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded. "We are committed to bringing the ones who want to come home, home.”
Some want to stay? Perhaps her words are predictive programming—designed to be an excuse for anyone left behind after the deadline as prey for a terror organization.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9917535/Washington-Post-reporter-shares-British-troops-escorted-Afghan-colleagues-safety.html
https://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/taliban-warns-there-will-be-consequences-if-us-and-allies-do-not-meet-august-31-deadline/news-story/dafce6b51a8af89e2c7204d5c979cab5
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
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Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Some want to stay? Perhaps her words are predictive programming—designed to be an excuse for anyone left behind after the deadline as prey for a terror organization.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9917535/Washington-Post-reporter-shares-British-troops-escorted-Afghan-colleagues-safety.html
https://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/taliban-warns-there-will-be-consequences-if-us-and-allies-do-not-meet-august-31-deadline/news-story/dafce6b51a8af89e2c7204d5c979cab5
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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