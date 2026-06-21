Iranian Delegation Refused Joint Photo with the American delegation at the Geneva negotiations, according to a source close to the Iranian negotiating team

IRANIAN DELEGATION REFUSED JOINT PHOTO



Iran's delegation refused to participate in a joint photo ceremony with the American delegation at the Geneva negotiations, according to a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.



The U.S. delegation and session organizers had planned a handshake and photo opportunity between the Iranian and American delegations at the opening of the multilateral session. The head of Iran's delegation and the negotiating team rejected the proposal and declined to attend.



Following Iran's refusal, the photo ceremony and live broadcast proceeded without the Iranian delegation present. Iran's team entered the negotiating venue only after the ceremony concluded.



The U.S. delegation then requested five minutes to allow reporters to exit the negotiation hall before substantive talks began.BREAKING! A source close to the negotiating team tells Tasnim that Iran's delegation has left the negotiation venue in protest of Trump's threats.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded directly to Trump's threats amid the Geneva talks collapse: "Don't they ask themselves that if their threats actually worked, they wouldn't have reached today's desperation? We don't count American threats for anything."

He added a warning: "They'd better be careful with their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond to them in another way. Whatever they say, it is we who act."

About this:

TRUMP HAS ALREADY VIOLATED SECTION 1 OF THE MoU (MoU image was shown)

Trump just threatened to "hit Iran very hard again" over Lebanon, a direct breach of Section 1 of the Islamabad MoU, which binds both sides to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

(@realDonaldTrump

Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP - Jun 21, 2026)

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116788337995785578



