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HOW DEL HAS BEEN AHEAD OF THE CURVE ON COVID from theHIghwire.com
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30 views • August 06, 2021
HOW DEL HAS BEEN AHEAD OF THE CURVE ON COVID
https://thehighwire.com/videos/how-del-has-been-ahead-of-the-curve-on-covid/
As the #Covid19 vaccines’ effectiveness and safety unravels, Del takes us through a host of bombshell facts and data The Highwire has been right about, for up to, and in some cases over a year.
POSTED: August 3, 2021
https://thehighwire.com/videos/how-del-has-been-ahead-of-the-curve-on-covid/
As the #Covid19 vaccines’ effectiveness and safety unravels, Del takes us through a host of bombshell facts and data The Highwire has been right about, for up to, and in some cases over a year.
POSTED: August 3, 2021
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