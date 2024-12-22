Fake Alien Invasion Plot

UFO Invasion: Former FBI Agent Exposes The Truth (One Year Later)

* A year ago, John DeSouza predicted exactly what was about to happen.

* A fake alien invasion, massive amounts of drones or alien craft would be presented to the U.S.

* We were meant to then go into a panic mode.





Redacted News (21 December 2024)

https://rumble.com/v61i8c5-former-fbi-agent-exposes-the-truth-of-the-ufo-invasion-one-year-later-redac.html

https://youtu.be/FE1iqDC6RN8