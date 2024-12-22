Fake Alien Invasion Plot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UFO Invasion: Former FBI Agent Exposes The Truth (One Year Later)
* A year ago, John DeSouza predicted exactly what was about to happen.
* A fake alien invasion, massive amounts of drones or alien craft would be presented to the U.S.
* We were meant to then go into a panic mode.
Redacted News (21 December 2024)
https://rumble.com/v61i8c5-former-fbi-agent-exposes-the-truth-of-the-ufo-invasion-one-year-later-redac.html