【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rep. Collins @MikeCollinsGA showed his opinion that in order to fight against CCP’s money and power threat, America needs to reel back some of the overreach from the government through regulations and taxes to attract American businesses to come back. He also agreed it is time to completely decouple from the CCP to stop its infiltration and harm to the United States.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 议员Mike Collins认为，通过法规来减少政府的过度干预，减免大量税收吸引美国企业回流，有助于抵御中共通过金钱和权力对美国本土进行攻击和威胁。他还赞成现在正是与中共脱钩的时候，来停止中共对美国的渗透和伤害。