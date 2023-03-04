Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In order to fight against CCP’s money and power threat, America needs to reel back some of the overreach from the government through regulations and taxes to attract American businesses to come back
10 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 11 hours ago |
Shop now

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rep. Collins @MikeCollinsGA showed his opinion that in order to fight against CCP’s money and power threat, America needs to reel back some of the overreach from the government through regulations and taxes to attract American businesses to come back. He also agreed it is time to completely decouple from the CCP to stop its infiltration and harm to the United States.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 议员Mike Collins认为，通过法规来减少政府的过度干预，减免大量税收吸引美国企业回流，有助于抵御中共通过金钱和权力对美国本土进行攻击和威胁。他还赞成现在正是与中共脱钩的时候，来停止中共对美国的渗透和伤害。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket