© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12 March 2022 Temperature 61 Degrees High Desert Homestead Clear Skies... For Now... And Some Chickens
Follow
1
Share
Report
63 views • March 13, 2022
Just giving the chickens a snack and a good look at our blue skies and sunny warm day. 12 March 2022 Temperature 61 Degrees on the High Desert Homestead. Thank you for watching!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.