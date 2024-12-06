The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East Highlights of the Week 29 Nov - 5 Dec 2024⚡️

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week November 29 - December 5, 2024

▪️Militants of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq did not cease their attempts to attack Israeli territory. During the week, kamikaze drones were launched across the northern part of the country, but none of them reached Israel.

▪️The Ansarallah movement militants launched a drone in the direction of the southern city of Eilat. However, the drone was shot down in the Red Sea on its approach to Israel's land borders.

▪️The offensive of anti-government forces in northwestern Syria continued. The fiercest fighting took place north of Hama, where the militants managed to occupy several surrounding settlements.

▪️Jihadist activity increased in the Al-Ghab Valley area, where they attacked in the vicinity of Jurin. The illegal armed groups militants also took control of Qalaat al-Madiq, which opened the way to the Christian settlement of Skalbiya.

▪️Terrorists did not stop launching drones at Syrian Arab Army bases and logistic routes. For the first time since the beginning of the current escalation, the illegal armed groups militants attempted to attack the Russian Hmeimim airbase, but the UAV was shot down.

▪️In Aleppo province, the main battles were fought over the strategic settlement of Hanasser. The city changed hands, but in the end the Syrian government forces managed to liberate it and gain a foothold there.

▪️In the city of Aleppo itself, members of the pro-Turkish Syrian National Army have been looting and kidnapping locals. The civilian population even turned to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists for help in this regard.

▪️North of the city, HTS members expelled the Turkish-backed al-Sultan Murad Division from the Infantry School. SNA supporters accused the HTS of betrayal, to which the latter responded by justifying their actions by fighting marauders.

