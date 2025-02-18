Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 18, 2025 – Historic J6 restitution $50 billion lawsuit, plus new film and videos exposing TYRANNY

- Launch of New Film "Unpacking the Lies" (0:00)

- Update on Enoch AI Model (2:15)

- Challenges in AI Model Development (4:40)

- Critique of European Leaders and JD Vance's Speech (7:36)

- Trump's Policies and Relations with Russia and Ukraine (11:09)

- Taiwan and China Relations (18:42)

- Support for Decentralized Innovation (22:09)

- January 6 Restitution Lawsuit (25:29)

- Book Review: "The Rise of Tyranny" (32:18)

- Book Review: "Russia Hoax" (41:55)

- Music Video: "Unpacking the Lies" (48:39)

- Interview with Andy Schechtman on Gold Scarcity (58:11)

- Trump's Geopolitical Strategy and Energy Policy (1:20:09)

- Trump's Economic Policies and Personal Success Story (1:22:27)

- Gold Market Analysis and Trump's Peace Deal Impact (1:24:28)

- Fiscal Challenges and Debt Management (1:26:07)

- Elon Musk, Dogecoin, and US Treasuries (1:28:46)

- Gold Revaluation and JP Morgan's Role (1:31:17)

- BRICS and Global Currency Shifts (1:38:42)

- Gold Ownership and Market Trends (1:40:31)

- Trump's Strategic Moves and Market Impact (1:54:18)

- Final Thoughts and Market Outlook (2:00:09)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





