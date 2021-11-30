Victorians Protest Against Vaccine Mandates, Vaccine Passport, and Proposed Pandemic Laws

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11/26/2021 According to Sky News Australia, as a part of the nationwide protest, hundreds of thousands of Victorians gather at the Treasury Gardens to protest against the vaccine mandate and the proposed pandemic laws. Protestors are from different professional backgrounds