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Science and NASA say we live on a ball, what do your senses say?
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52 views • January 13, 2020
Use your senses and your mind, think about what they are telling you. Do you believe what the Bible says and you experience every day or what Nazi scientists(operation paper lip) and Hollywood tells you?
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