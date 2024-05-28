(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

So this is September 11 2010. At a meeting, here's the head of one of the patient advocacy group that was a 20 years CDC veteran, and she went to take out the CFS patients. Her name was Dr. Suzanne Vernon, and she wrote: "agency heads are scared to death of how the patient population will react if XMRV works out." How will they react if it works out?!? You mean if we knew for 30 years, because Tony Fauci said women couldn't get infected with retroviruses or get AIDS, called them crazy, failed to treat them, left them agonizingly suffering with fibromyalgia, chronic regional pain syndrome, dead brains, fatigue, the torture they took on. XMRV works out???

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/2022

Full episode on Refuge of Sinners: https://rumble.com/v1ext8l-be-still-an-interview-with-dr-judy-mikovits.html