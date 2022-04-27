Senator Hawley TEARS Into Biden’s Judicial Nominee

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“… I find your answers absolutely extraordinary! Absolutely extraordinary. I can’t believe you’ve been nominated for this position I can’t believe that the President of the United States would nominate someone from this organization with this record. And I can’t believe that you would sit here today and refuse to condemn this hateful, frankly, violent rhetoric from this organization with this record. It’s astounding to me!”