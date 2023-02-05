"It's NOT True. I Can Refute It" - Former DNI Ratcliffe Is Latest to Confirm NO Spy Balloons Over US

"It's NOT True. I Can Refute It" - Former DNI Ratcliffe Is Latest to Confirm NO Spy Balloons Over USFormer DNI John Ratcliffe joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

John Ratcliffe was Director of National Intelligence under President Trump.

On Saturday the Biden regime admitted the China spy balloon was first spotted a week earlier in Alaska back on January 28, flew from there into Canada and down into the continental US. On Tuesday the balloon entered Idaho and crossed the US for the next four days. The China spy balloon was then shot down after it left US territory and had collected all of its data for the Chinese Communist Party. This was an unprecedented event in US history.

The fake news is hoping to convince Americans that these China spy balloons cross the US all the time. In fact, fake news insisted that this happened during the Trump years – three times.

On Sunday morning a FOX News reporter pushed back on these claims. She spoke with Michael Bolton, Ric Grenell, Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others who said they had never heard of this happening. And if it did, they were not notified – which is just as bad.

Former Trump advisor John Bolton, former DNI Ric Grenell, Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Former Secretary of State and CIA Direcor Mike Pompeo, and others, told FOX News that this is a lie. This never happened during the Trump years. And if it did happen, the top officials in Trump administration were not notified – which is just as bad.

John Ratcliffe is the latest to confirm that this latest media report is yet ANOTHER deep state lie to protect Democrats and feckless, senile Joe Biden.

John Ratcliffe: It’s not true. I can refute it. Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper refuted it yesterday, former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo has refuted it. But Maria, the American people can refute it for themselves. Do you remember during the Trump administration when photographers on the ground and commercial airline pilots were talking about a spy balloon over the United States. The people could look up and see it with the naked eye. And a media that hated Donald Trump wasn’t reporting. I don’t remember that either because it didn’t happen.

