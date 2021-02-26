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Federal Reserve System CRASHES - The Awakening Is Happening
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151 views • February 26, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Dumb white woman - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1364747105202409475
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/02/24/3-highlights-from-house-hearing-on-disinformation-and-extremism-in-news-media/?
https://breaking911.com/entire-federal-reserve-payment-system-crashes/
https://humanevents.com/2021/02/24/biden-cancels-trumps-operation-talon-program-that-targeted-sex-offenders-living-in-u-s-illegally/
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17099/finance-china-military#.YDeC9DOcOmQ.twitter
https://www.dailywire.com/news/school-wide-email-condemns-student-for-calling-racist-candace-owens-a-black-trailblazer
https://reason.com/2021/02/23/california-bill-would-give-1000-fines-to-retailers-with-separate-girls-and-boys-toy-sections/
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/02/covid-herd-immunity-by-april-says-a-johns-hopkins-professor/
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-treatment-whats-in-development
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/s-not-frosted-flakes-cincinnati-cbp-snares-44-pounds-cocaine-soaked
Dr Simone Gold raided by FBI - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frontline-doctor-fbi-broke-down-my-door-in-swat-team-raid-of-20-men-guns-blazing
Steve Inman final word - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1365022116081328128
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Join Our Mailing List In Case We're Censored - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq
Protect & Secure Your Retirement Savings With Gold & Silver - https://bit.ly/3koR4TQ
Build Your Own APP For Apple or Android For Free - https://bit.ly/2MaKdkh
GroovePages Website Builder is Free For Life - https://bit.ly/3q5zB54
Vidnami Video Creator 14 Day Free Trial - https://bit.ly/3mlmytK
Sources used in video:
Dumb white woman - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1364747105202409475
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/02/24/3-highlights-from-house-hearing-on-disinformation-and-extremism-in-news-media/?
https://breaking911.com/entire-federal-reserve-payment-system-crashes/
https://humanevents.com/2021/02/24/biden-cancels-trumps-operation-talon-program-that-targeted-sex-offenders-living-in-u-s-illegally/
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17099/finance-china-military#.YDeC9DOcOmQ.twitter
https://www.dailywire.com/news/school-wide-email-condemns-student-for-calling-racist-candace-owens-a-black-trailblazer
https://reason.com/2021/02/23/california-bill-would-give-1000-fines-to-retailers-with-separate-girls-and-boys-toy-sections/
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/02/covid-herd-immunity-by-april-says-a-johns-hopkins-professor/
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-treatment-whats-in-development
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/s-not-frosted-flakes-cincinnati-cbp-snares-44-pounds-cocaine-soaked
Dr Simone Gold raided by FBI - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frontline-doctor-fbi-broke-down-my-door-in-swat-team-raid-of-20-men-guns-blazing
Steve Inman final word - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1365022116081328128
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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