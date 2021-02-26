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Federal Reserve System CRASHES - The Awakening Is Happening
Aimless News
Aimless News
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151 views • February 26, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Dumb white woman - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1364747105202409475

https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/02/24/3-highlights-from-house-hearing-on-disinformation-and-extremism-in-news-media/?

https://breaking911.com/entire-federal-reserve-payment-system-crashes/

https://humanevents.com/2021/02/24/biden-cancels-trumps-operation-talon-program-that-targeted-sex-offenders-living-in-u-s-illegally/

https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17099/finance-china-military#.YDeC9DOcOmQ.twitter

https://www.dailywire.com/news/school-wide-email-condemns-student-for-calling-racist-candace-owens-a-black-trailblazer

https://reason.com/2021/02/23/california-bill-would-give-1000-fines-to-retailers-with-separate-girls-and-boys-toy-sections/

https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/02/covid-herd-immunity-by-april-says-a-johns-hopkins-professor/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-treatment-whats-in-development

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/s-not-frosted-flakes-cincinnati-cbp-snares-44-pounds-cocaine-soaked

Dr Simone Gold raided by FBI - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frontline-doctor-fbi-broke-down-my-door-in-swat-team-raid-of-20-men-guns-blazing

Steve Inman final word - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1365022116081328128


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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Keywords
newspoliticsjoe bidenwoke culturefake virus
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