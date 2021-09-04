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Zohar: NASA’s X POINT Experiment Proves the Existence of Ancient Stargates to the Unknown [03.09.2021]
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57 views • September 04, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
Our team of scholars explains that massive stone monuments, intricately placed in astronomical alignment, may have once opened portals to the universe, permitting entry for entities from other worlds and dimensions. Though it sounds like something right out of science fiction, science fact has proven that magnetic fields periodically connect celestial bodies, enabling the transport of physical objects.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
12,350 viewsPremiered 12 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zQD8fO7wIOc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Our team of scholars explains that massive stone monuments, intricately placed in astronomical alignment, may have once opened portals to the universe, permitting entry for entities from other worlds and dimensions. Though it sounds like something right out of science fiction, science fact has proven that magnetic fields periodically connect celestial bodies, enabling the transport of physical objects.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
12,350 viewsPremiered 12 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zQD8fO7wIOc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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