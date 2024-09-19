BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tattoo Ink, Toxic or Not?
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
103 views • 7 months ago

The Hidden Dangers of Tattoo Ink: What You Need to Know


In this episode of 'The Reality of Health,' host Erik dives deep into the lesser-known world of tattoo ink, focusing on the potential health risks associated with various chemicals commonly found in tattoo pigments. Discussing an article by Sarah Everetts and supported by research from the European Science Open Forum, Erik highlights concerns about the lack of regulation and the possible carcinogenic and harmful substances present in tattoo inks. This video encourages viewers to be more informed about what they are injecting into their bodies, urging them to ask questions and understand the long-term health implications. Whether you have tattoos or are considering getting one, this episode is a must-watch for anyone interested in the hidden realities of tattoo ink.




00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health


00:24 What's in Tattoo Ink?


00:59 Concerns and Regulations


01:27 Insights from the European Science Open Forum


07:34 Tattoo Artists' Perspectives


09:13 Health Risks and Reactions


17:31 Pigment Overload and Inflammation


17:48 Tattoo Ink Compounds and Additives


18:27 Chemicals of Concern in Tattoo Inks


20:27 Health Hazards of Bright Tattoo Pigments


20:45 AZO Pigments and Their Risks


22:33 Toxins in Everyday Items


24:47 Tattoo Removal and Its Complications


26:56 Preservatives in Tattoo Inks


29:57 Regulations and Safety Concerns


33:53 Final Thoughts on Tattoo Inks

Keywords
tattoo industrytattoo inktattoo removalpolycyclic aromatic hydrocarbonstattoo safetytattoo chemicalstattoo health riskstattoo regulationtattoo pigmentstattoo infectionsheavy metals in tattoostattoo allergiessafe tattoo practiceseuropean tattoo regulations
