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The Blood Red Moon Of Christ's Crucifixion In On 4/14/0032 AD...
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12 views • April 23, 2022
No church has ever been successful at calculating the year of the Exodus. How can the seminal event in history, Christ's Shed Blood, Not be known? It is revealed and confirmed as of 4/14/32 AD.
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