BOTOX loving Teacher suffers VAXX induced BLOOD CLOT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
December 21, 2020
I inject live botulism toxin directly into my face a few times a year, do
you really think I'm worried about what is in the covid vaccine? I'll
be getting it as soon as I'm able
#ilovebotox #sciencerocks
Kristan Bailey
i just LOL'd
Kristan Bailey I mean it's true though
Gimmeeee allIII the Botox and vaccines! Momma
wants to go to restaurants again
Kristan Bailey
Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel Will and I went to our
first restaurant Friday night since February 17th! It
was a wild experience!!
Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel
Kristan Bailey I am SOOOOO ready to have a
normal date night again!!! I NEED it lol
Kara Killinger
I've done the botox shots for migraines
Melesia Lissa Leslie-Rhodes
I was fed Spam as a kid, no worries here!!
Source:
https://t.me/covidbc/6369
Mirrored - Boot Camp