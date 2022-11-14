Create New Account
BOTOX loving Teacher suffers VAXX induced BLOOD CLOT
December 21, 2020

I inject live botulism toxin directly into my face a few times a year, do
you really think I'm worried about what is in the covid vaccine? I'll
be getting it as soon as I'm able
#ilovebotox #sciencerocks
Kristan Bailey
i just LOL'd

Kristan Bailey I mean it's true though
Gimmeeee allIII the Botox and vaccines! Momma
wants to go to restaurants again

Kristan Bailey
Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel Will and I went to our
first restaurant Friday night since February 17th! It
was a wild experience!!

Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel
Kristan Bailey I am SOOOOO ready to have a
normal date night again!!! I NEED it lol

Kara Killinger
I've done the botox shots for migraines

Melesia Lissa Leslie-Rhodes
I was fed Spam as a kid, no worries here!!

Source:
https://t.me/covidbc/6369

Mirrored - Boot Camp

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
