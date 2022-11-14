BOTOX loving Teacher suffers VAXX induced BLOOD CLOT

December 21, 2020
I inject live botulism toxin directly into my face a few times a year, do
you really think I'm worried about what is in the covid vaccine? I'll
be getting it as soon as I'm able
#ilovebotox #sciencerocks
Kristan Bailey
i just LOL'd
Kristan Bailey I mean it's true though
Gimmeeee allIII the Botox and vaccines! Momma
wants to go to restaurants again
Kristan Bailey
Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel Will and I went to our
first restaurant Friday night since February 17th! It
was a wild experience!!
Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel
Kristan Bailey I am SOOOOO ready to have a
normal date night again!!! I NEED it lol
Kara Killinger
I've done the botox shots for migraines
Melesia Lissa Leslie-Rhodes
I was fed Spam as a kid, no worries here!!
Source:
https://t.me/covidbc/6369
Mirrored - Boot Camp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.