BOTOX loving Teacher suffers VAXX induced BLOOD CLOT

December 21, 2020

I inject live botulism toxin directly into my face a few times a year, do

you really think I'm worried about what is in the covid vaccine? I'll

be getting it as soon as I'm able

#ilovebotox #sciencerocks

Kristan Bailey

i just LOL'd



Kristan Bailey I mean it's true though

Gimmeeee allIII the Botox and vaccines! Momma

wants to go to restaurants again

Kristan Bailey

Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel Will and I went to our

first restaurant Friday night since February 17th! It

was a wild experience!!

Ashlee Caldwell Wetzel

Kristan Bailey I am SOOOOO ready to have a

normal date night again!!! I NEED it lol

Kara Killinger

I've done the botox shots for migraines

Melesia Lissa Leslie-Rhodes

I was fed Spam as a kid, no worries here!!



Source:

https://t.me/covidbc/6369

Mirrored - Boot Camp

