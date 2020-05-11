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THE BIGGEST THREAT TO PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY TODAY SEEMS TO BE THE POLICE
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27 views • May 11, 2020
thecrowhouse

http://thecrowhouse.com
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Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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The Crowhouse Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

The Royal Australian Mint - Cash Usage Regarding COVID-19:
https://www.ramint.gov.au/news-media/news/cash-usage-regarding-covid-19

A World At Risk WHO Document:
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf

H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&s=1

Fauci in Self-Quarantine After Being Exposed to His Own Virus:
https://www.today.com/video/dr-anthony-fauci-to-self-quarantine-after-coronavirus-exposure-sunday-today-s-top-news-stories-83267653755

Melinda Gates on Pandemic (Check out her necklace):
https://www.today.com/video/melinda-gates-on-pandemic-we-haven-t-had-leadership-at-the-national-level-it-s-chaos-83195461782

The Dollar Vigilante - WHO Planned Training & Simulation Exercise in September 2019:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed4D6wkOxUU

Paul Dallimore Illustrator:
http://www.pauldallimore.com/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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childrencrosspublic healthpolicethecrowhouseslaverysafetytyrannyscamthreatbabytestingmelinda gatescovid-19father arrested
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