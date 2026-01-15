VAX POISONED FUGEES RAPPER DIES SUDDENLY

**John Forté death - RIP post and TMZ confirmation (January 2026, approximately 1 day ago)**

This one hurts my brother @john_forte has joined the Angels legends never Die look at the smile R I P my Refugee brother

1d

### John Forté, famous for his work with The Fugees, is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Grammy-nominated recording artist died Monday at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts -- a town on Martha's Vineyard -- according to Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin.

We're told John died suddenly and the cause of death is unclear ... though cops do NOT suspect foul play.





**New Album Release Event - October 29, 2021**

John Forté - New Album Release Event

Featuring John Forté

Oct 29, 2021 10:30 PM

Tickets are available at the door.

Talent: John Forté with special guests

21+

Doors Open: 10:00 PM

Ages: 21 and up

The Hotel Café

1623 Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028 United States

**Tweet RT - December 13, 2009**

John Forté

@john_forte

RT

@jtylerfoster

at the clinic waiting for a nice N1H1 shot courtesy of NY govt. i don't mind a free vaccine.(1 of the funniest dudes ever)

8:17 AM · Dec 13, 2009

**YouTube video release - November 24, 2009**

Nov 24, 2009 #WyclefJean #OfficialHDVideo #Remastered

Official HD Video for "We Trying To Stay Alive" by Wyclef Jean feat. John Forté and Pras

