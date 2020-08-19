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Hanx: Dead or Alive?!
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1690 views • August 19, 2020
PATREON:
Support Good Lion Films https://patreon.com/GoodLionFilms?utm...
Support my work here if you feel inclined to do so: https://www.patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
Based upon the viral twitter thread written by Tommy G. If you enjoy, please check out more by visiting Tommy G's podcast, No Mercy with Tommy G.
https://podcast.app/no-mercy-podcast-...
This film is about questioning what we've seen and been told about the current HANX corona virus situation.
Observe with an open mind, and leave your feedback when done. Don't forget to like, and subscribe!
Much Appreciation!
Music: Venus Looking Glass & Kendo
Edited and Narrated by: Nick Alvear
Support Good Lion Films https://patreon.com/GoodLionFilms?utm...
Support my work here if you feel inclined to do so: https://www.patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
Based upon the viral twitter thread written by Tommy G. If you enjoy, please check out more by visiting Tommy G's podcast, No Mercy with Tommy G.
https://podcast.app/no-mercy-podcast-...
This film is about questioning what we've seen and been told about the current HANX corona virus situation.
Observe with an open mind, and leave your feedback when done. Don't forget to like, and subscribe!
Much Appreciation!
Music: Venus Looking Glass & Kendo
Edited and Narrated by: Nick Alvear
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