Fani Willis in Deep Trouble - Hearing Coming Up for Hiring her Lover to Prosecute Trump

The Gateway Pundit | Fani Willis in Deep Trouble - Hearing as Early as February for Hiring her Lover to Prosecute Trump





The Georgia RICO case against Trump might go off the rails because of Fani Willis’ ‘improper’ relationship with and *financially benefitted* from a top Trump prosecutor she hired.





As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.





According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.





New Deals At The Gateway Pundit MyPillow Discounts Page – Plus Free Shipping With Promo Code TGP!





Nathan Wade was brought in as a special prosecutor by Fani Willis in November 2021.





In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.





The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.





The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.





The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.





“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.





There will be a hearing as early as February to look into Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/fulton-county-da-fani-willis-deep-trouble-hearing/



















