DMSO & CAYENNE PEPPER: caution advised (My DMSO experiment continues) MVI_3675-6,82merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
165 views • 2 months ago

At least a decade ago, probably 15 years ago, we bought a large amount of MSM, and in the order, gratis, were 2 small bottles of DMSO. I did a little reading on it, and it seemed too challenging to use at the time, due to cautions regarding particular type of gloves, and its propensity to dissolve any toxic material that might be on the skin and carry it deep. I wish that I had begun using it immediately. I don’t bother with gloves, simply ensuring that my hands are clean. Perhaps a decade passed, and I began rubbing it into JK’s knees, with considerable relief for her arthritic pains. After another hiatus, I had a serious blow to the head, and I drank what I had left, over a 4 day period, to aid recovery. This would be 3 years or so ago. Another hiatus, and about mid-last year I began dabbling with it again, using it on JK’s legs and feet, and now I use it on any painful joint of mine, put a drop or three in my navel before bed, and, for the past 3 or more months a few drops under my  tongue. For about a month now I have been also been putting several drops into my spice mix drinks, to the point now where I am averaging 80 drops daily. A downside is a strong garlic odour coming through the skin and breath. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice. Do your own research. These are chemicals and spices to be treated with care.

Keywords
healthmedicinedmsodimethyl sulfoxide
