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Murder By “Vaccine” The Evidence Mounts - David Icke
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563 views • February 20, 2021
Health risks of experimental COVID-19 vaccines being covered up by globalist health institutions
In this powerful 70-minute presentation, David Icke lays out the how the road to fascism is being laid by the medical tyrants at the United Nations and the CDC, and how the COVID-19 vaccine is really a depopulation tool that also serves to enrich Big Pharma.
Murder By “Vaccine”: The Evidence Mounts — David Icke
Infowars.com
In this powerful 70-minute presentation, David Icke lays out the how the road to fascism is being laid by the medical tyrants at the United Nations and the CDC, and how the COVID-19 vaccine is really a depopulation tool that also serves to enrich Big Pharma.
Murder By “Vaccine”: The Evidence Mounts — David Icke
Infowars.com
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