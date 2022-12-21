Prince Li’s Passionate Speech at AMFEST 2022 (B)

https://gnews.org/articles/610975
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Prince Li’s passionate speech at AMFEST 2022: The American people and the Chinese people share a common interest, a secure America by rooting out every traitor who helped the Communist regime bring down this country.
