Chimera Embryos Made by Scientists Part Human Part Animal

Hello & Welcome to my New Channel ☕️🌷Hello Everyone ☕️🌷Just stopping by with a video of many subjects relevant to current events.Thank you so much for stopping by my amateur YouTube channel. This is a sample of some things to discuss with fun and open attitudeIf you’d like to buy me a cup of coffee or support me in anyway I would really appreciate it ☕️🌷 .This is a show that is very relevant Satire.Copyright:All rights reserved. No part of this video maybe reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in any form, or by any means, including photocopying, recording, or other electronic or mechanical methods, without the prior written permission of Trinity RedorBluePill HiHoKermitTheFrog Ent. For usage permission request please comment on said video and I will respond to your request.