Trump Defiant After Arrest, Abortion Propels Leftist Wisconsin Judge to Victory

After pleading innocent to 34 felony charges, Donald Trump defiantly railed against the anti-American forces working to prevent him from running in 2024. In Wisconsin, leftist judge Janet Protasiewicz won the swing seat on the state’s Supreme Court, opening the door for Democrats to upend the state’s political landscape. And despite its bipartisan support, many in Congress warn that a ban on the Chinese social-media platform TikTok will ultimately be weaponized against Americans.



Also, legal expert and John Birch Society field officer Robert Owens discusses the institutional rot that allows blatant weaponization of the legal system and how patriotic Americans can come together to take our country back.

And Alex Newman interviews a doctor who says federal prosecutors are targeting him for trying to protect patients from the Covid injection.

