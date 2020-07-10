CANADA: MAJOR LAWSUIT AGAINST THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT – RE: COVID19 – COMMUNIST COVID19 HYSTERIA FIRST VIRUS SOLUTION.

* ROCCO GALATI

*Summarized and applicable to all westernized countries that voluntarily followed the United Nations/WHO and gave up their own country, and on state, county, city levels tortured, tormented, and robbed their own constituents –

Government gave up it's own governing:

– LIKE A BUNCH OF GREEDY, POWER-HUNGRY, F________ GOD- D_______ ,PINKO, COMMUNIST W_________.

THE AVALANCHE OF SCIENTIFIC AND MEDICAL EVIDENCE

1) MASKING – a) HAS NEVER BEEN AFFECTIVE b) REDUCING THE OXYGEN INTAKE DOES SEVERE HARM

2) SOCIAL DISTANCING a) IS NOT A SCIENTIFIC OR MEDICAL CONCEPT – THE ONLY PLACE TO SEE SOCIAL DISTANCING IS A INTERROGATION/TORTURE TECHNIQUE USED BY THE CIA

- THE LIMITING OF GATHERINGS IS ALSO NOT SCIENTIFICALLY BASED

-GOVERNMENTS REFUSE TO ACKNOWLEDGE REFUTING EVIDENCE THAT ALL THESE MEASURES ARE NOT ONLY BOGUS BUT DEADLY

1) Government lying and wrong in declaring covid19 an emergency

2) Government lying and wrong in following the dictates and at times undisclosed dictates of the WHO

– GOVERNMENTS HAVE ABDICATED THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY TO GOVERN

3) That the measures taken: a) self-isolation b) social distancing c) FORCING PEOPLE TO WEAR PIECE OF SHIT FUCKING RIDICULOUS FACE-MASKS c) arbitrary and unjustified closures of businesses ARE

***UN -CONSTITUTIONAL BECAUSE THESE MEASURES ARE NOT MEDICALLY OR SCIENTIFICALLY BASED

*** UN -CONSTITUTIONAL BECAUSE THESE MEASURES ARE NOT PROVEN TO BE AFFECTIVE WHATSOEVER

*** UN -CONSTITUTIONAL BECAUSE THESE MEASURES POSE PHYSICAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL (AND ECONOMICAL) HARM

*** UN -CONSTITUTIONAL BECAUSE THESE MEASURES ARE EXTREME, UNWARRANTED AND UNJUSTIFIED

4) All these measures have murdered and injured the most vulnerable they claim to protect

5) FAILURE TO ACT BY OMISSIONS: BY NOT ACTING TO PROTECT FREEDOM OF SPEECH BY "STALINIST CENSORSHIP" (*I HAVE POINTED OUT ALL THESE THINGS AND PARTICULARLY THAT GOOGLE/YOUTUBE AND ITS AFFILIATE ARE ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE STATE)

and TORMENTING TO DEATH PEOPLE IN ASSISTED/LIVING CENTERS/RETIREMENT HOMES – ISOLATION HELL

THE AVALANCHE OF SCIENTIFIC AND MEDICAL EVIDENCE

1) MASKING – a) HAS NEVER BEEN AFFECTIVE b) REDUCING THE OXYGEN INTAKE DOES SEVERE HARM

2) SOCIAL DISTANCING a) IS NOT A SCIENTIFIC OR MEDICAL CONCEPT – THE ONLY PLACE TO SEE SOCIAL DISTANCING IS A INTERROGATION/TORTURE TECHNIQUE USED BY THE CIA

- THE LIMITING OF GATHERINGS IS ALSO NOT SCIENTIFICALLY BASED

-GOVERNMENTS REFUSE TO ACKNOWLEDGE REFUTING EVIDENCE THAT ALL THESE MEASURES ARE NOT ONLY BOGUS BUT DEADLY.