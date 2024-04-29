Green Agenda Less About Environment and More About Controlling Humanity - Cassie Langford

The “green” agenda is anything but green, says Cassie Langford, the founder of the National Residents Association in the U.K. Her mission is to educate the masses about the encroaching threat of globalism. Cassie discusses what types of technology fall under the so-called “green” category, such as wind turbines, solar panels, smart meters, and 5G towers. “They are mocking us throughout this entire agenda,” she says. Her team shares information about these dangerous devices with the general public, in hopes to stop the deadly roll out. Cassie also breaks down the avalanche of surveillance coming from our world governments, along with their plan to implement a type of “carbon credit” system that will take away our freedom to buy and sell. All of this coinciding with the book of Revelation.
TAKEAWAYS
We are heading into the Fourth Industrial Revolution which will focus on Artificial Intelligence
The rise of technology means more automation and less humans
If you do not comply with what the government wants from you in a controlled future, you will be ostracized from society
There are serious EMF concerns linked to the 5G towers that were erected during Covid, such as radiation and tracking and tracing
