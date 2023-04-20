A Chinese national is confronted by a group of journalists in Panama | Michael Yon w/ Emerald Robinson

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On Emerald Robinsons Absolute Truth podcast: A Chinese national is confronted by a group of journalists in Panama. With Michael Yon
The migrant tells @Michael_Yon he is a Chinese spy planning to illegally enter the United States.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1648785706158792704