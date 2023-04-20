Create New Account
A Chinese national is confronted by a group of journalists in Panama | Michael Yon w/ Emerald Robinson
126 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago
On Emerald Robinsons Absolute Truth podcast: A Chinese national is confronted by a group of journalists in Panama. With Michael Yon 

The migrant tells @Michael_Yon he is a Chinese spy planning to illegally enter the United States.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1648785706158792704

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderchinese spybiden regime

